Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given New GBX 235 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 235 ($3.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.55.

Shares of CRNCY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 4,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

