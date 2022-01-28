Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 396,157 shares.The stock last traded at $48.24 and had previously closed at $48.12.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after acquiring an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

