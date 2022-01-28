CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Hits $57.01 on Top Exchanges

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for $57.01 or 0.00153338 BTC on exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $5.31 million and $46,120.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 93,122 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

