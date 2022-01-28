Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.35. 158,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,314. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a market cap of $993.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

