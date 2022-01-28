Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 272,767 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $37.12 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
