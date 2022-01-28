Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 272,767 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $37.12 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.91.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KYMR. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,832,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 432,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

