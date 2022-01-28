Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

BFST stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $434,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

