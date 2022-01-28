Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BURBY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($28.33) to GBX 2,280 ($30.76) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($25.03) to GBX 1,928 ($26.01) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,309.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $24.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

