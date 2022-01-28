Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($31.71) to GBX 2,400 ($32.38) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,714.33.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

