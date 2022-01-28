BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) PT Lowered to $8.00 at KeyCorp

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BTRS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get BTRS alerts:

NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $908.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.23.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.