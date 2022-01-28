BTRS (BTRS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BTRS (NASDAQ: BTRS):

1/25/2022 – BTRS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – BTRS had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00.

1/12/2022 – BTRS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

1/6/2022 – BTRS is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – BTRS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.73. 812,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,006. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $908.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BTRS by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of BTRS by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 177,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 144,281 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

