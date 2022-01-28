BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $166.57

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 166.57 ($2.25) and traded as high as GBX 195.17 ($2.63). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 191.55 ($2.58), with a volume of 23,695,139 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BT.A. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 125 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £19.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.63.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

