Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

