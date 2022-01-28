Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.06. 11,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,245. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,883 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

