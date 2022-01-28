Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.74. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brookline Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.20% of Brookline Bancorp worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.