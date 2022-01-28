Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.62. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Shares of BIP opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.