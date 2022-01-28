Brokers Set Expectations for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.15.

FND stock opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.99.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

