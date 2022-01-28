Brokers Set Expectations for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

OFC stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $30.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

