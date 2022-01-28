Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target at $118.33

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $98.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,069. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 96.41 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $142.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.15.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Visteon by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.