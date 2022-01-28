Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) PT at $35.88

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. 66,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,221. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in VICI Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

