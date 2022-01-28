Brokerages Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) PT at $196.25

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hershey by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after buying an additional 70,679 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after buying an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Hershey by 259.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,170,000 after acquiring an additional 137,461 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,206. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $202.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.39 and its 200-day moving average is $181.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.