Brokerages Set Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT at $33.75

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

SDIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.34% of Stronghold Digital Mining as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDIG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 314,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,935. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

