Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Price Target at C$16.70

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SIA traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.28. 264,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,312. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$12.72 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15. The company has a market cap of C$957.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.22.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$170.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

