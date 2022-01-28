Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Price Target at C$215.88

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$213.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSY shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other goeasy news, Director Susan Doniz bought 150 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian bought 1,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,319,816.

GSY stock opened at C$140.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$172.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$182.60. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$92.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.48.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$219.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$219.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that goeasy will post 11.9599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

