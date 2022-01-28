Brokerages Set GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Price Target at GBX 1,007.50

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,007.50 ($13.59).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.50) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.82) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.82) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.76) price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of GBG opened at GBX 617.28 ($8.33) on Friday. GB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 603 ($8.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 980 ($13.22). The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 47.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 710.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 818.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider David A. Rasche acquired 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.67) per share, with a total value of £29,726.82 ($40,106.34). Also, insider David A. Rasche acquired 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 615 ($8.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,550.55 ($66,851.79). Insiders bought a total of 24,591 shares of company stock worth $17,701,869 over the last ninety days.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

