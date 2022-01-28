Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Target Price at $40.60

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on E. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:E traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. 23,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70. ENI has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ENI will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $4,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,386 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 84,398 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after buying an additional 75,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

