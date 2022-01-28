Brokerages Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target at $137.83

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.96. 22,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,330. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.