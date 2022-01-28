Brokerages Set American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Target Price at $180.78

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.78.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,607. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.84 and a 200-day moving average of $174.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.