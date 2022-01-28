Brokerages Set AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) PT at $77.71

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AER. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. 71,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,942. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.15. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,957,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,756,000 after purchasing an additional 244,166 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,789,000 after purchasing an additional 440,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,318,000 after purchasing an additional 147,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

