Brokerages Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Target Price at $2,775.00

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,522.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADYEY shares. DZ Bank raised Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adyen from €2,550.00 ($2,897.73) to €2,270.00 ($2,579.55) in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90. Adyen has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.