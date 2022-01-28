Brokerages Expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.16. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SDIG shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 165,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.34% of Stronghold Digital Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDIG stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.70. 2,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,935. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.64.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.