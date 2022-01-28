Brokerages Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to post $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.11. SAP posted earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $7.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SAP.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP traded down $9.90 on Thursday, hitting $122.38. 2,149,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. SAP has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

