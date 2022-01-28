Brokerages Expect PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) to Announce -$0.52 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

PYPD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 49,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,672. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.43. PolyPid has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

