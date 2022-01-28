Brokerages Expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. nVent Electric posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $33.51. 490,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,902. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after buying an additional 651,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after purchasing an additional 193,445 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,611,000 after purchasing an additional 781,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

