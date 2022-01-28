Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $141,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $271,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,320 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after acquiring an additional 151,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,774,000 after acquiring an additional 64,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after buying an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.67 million, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

