Brokerages Expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $125,874,482.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $198,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,973,964 shares of company stock worth $140,229,528.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 919,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,382,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

