Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Announce $4.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.12 and the highest is $5.35. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $3.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $26.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.37 to $28.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $29.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.10 to $35.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

URI traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $317.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,639. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $238.55 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.42.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.