Brokerages Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report sales of $4.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.21 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $15.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.12 billion to $16.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $14.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.56.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $608.72. 658,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $630.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.61.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

