Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of Brighthouse Financial worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 111,690 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.