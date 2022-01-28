Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Up 3.5%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares shot up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.63. 6,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,169,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHG. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,767,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.