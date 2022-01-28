Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target Raised to GBX 425 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 379 ($5.11) to GBX 425 ($5.73) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.68% from the stock’s previous close.

BRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 407.71 ($5.50).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock opened at GBX 322.75 ($4.35) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 352.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.83. The company has a market cap of £980.27 million and a P/E ratio of 17.65. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412 ($5.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,698.73). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.06), for a total transaction of £62,565 ($84,410.42). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,202.

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.