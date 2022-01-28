Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,000. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for 0.6% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned about 0.40% of Global X Uranium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of URA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. 36,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,660. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

