Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

FRA:BNR opened at €76.20 ($86.59) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €77.93 and a 200-day moving average of €81.44. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($63.92).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

