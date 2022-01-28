Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €91.23 ($103.67).

FRA:BNR opened at €76.20 ($86.59) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €77.93 and a 200-day moving average of €81.44. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($48.93) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($63.92).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

