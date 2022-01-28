Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,514 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $25,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $225.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.94. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.28 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

