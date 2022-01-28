Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $35.63 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $35,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.43.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $149.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.93 and a 200 day moving average of $202.91. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

