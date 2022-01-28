Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 691,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 38,731 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $32,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

