Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,267,171 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $37,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,569 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,879,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 712,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,432,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,971,000 after acquiring an additional 466,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.37. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.75) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.