Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BHAGF remained flat at $$249.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.00. Bossard has a 52 week low of $249.00 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

Separately, UBS Group cut Bossard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

