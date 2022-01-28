Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.48

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.48 and last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 28549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after buying an additional 837,721 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after buying an additional 472,265 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

