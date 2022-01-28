Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at about $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after buying an additional 837,721 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after buying an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,759,000 after purchasing an additional 472,265 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH opened at $82.04 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

