Bokf Na Takes Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 58.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $13.27 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.68%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

